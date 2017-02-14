Singapore’s largest multisport event, the MetaSprint Series, kicked off the Singapore multisport season last Sunday at Sentosa. While various running events and other endurance sport events are showing signs of fragility, or even decline, the MetaSprint Series is remaining robust with 5000 participants expected to take part in the 3 races of the series, between February and April.

The series is made of short, dynamic and inclusive races. It is designed to offer general exercisers and recreational runners, cyclists, swimmers a fresh challenge.

The event, organised by MetaSport, is celebrating this year its 10th anniversary when many events have long come and gone. In a country with two or three sporting events every weekend and new event concepts constantly appearing event organisers are competing for participation numbers.

After the Aquathlon, or swim-run event, in Sentosa last Sunday, the event moves to the F1 Pit on March with a bike-run event, and finishes in April with a short triathlon, putting together the swim, bike and run.

The MetaSprint Series started in 2008 with just over 1000 participants and recorded a steady growth year after year. According to MetaSport CEO, Nathalie Marquet, what kept the MetaSprint Series going is variety: “In an era when people, and particularly the millennials, are looking for variety, the MetaSprint Series offers exactly that: different sport combinations, different venues, different routes”.

The event caters for every age, shape and size, with relay categories, mini adult distances and kids races. Parents and kids take turn cheering each other up at the finish line where the atmosphere is buzzing and energetic. Marquet says “the event has a light-hearted feel that we strongly cultivate. Newbies complete their first aquathlon or triathlon without the anxiety that might be expected from this type of events”.

She adds “We also make a conscious effort of adding every year twists and features that keep the event fresh and interesting for returning participants”. Introduced last year was the Equalizer race that sees the top male and female athletes competing for the top overall spot. This year, for the first time, participants have the opportunity to join a non-competitive wave allowing them to swim, bike or run alongside friends regardless of gender or age, moving away from the sport’s traditional model of age-group- and gender-organised start waves.

More information at: www.metasprintseries.com