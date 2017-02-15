ARR’s ONE HEART

One Heart is a concert film featuring unseen personal footage and 15 most-loved and popular songs performed on stage by A R Rahman and his ten-member band. The film is punctuated by a series of in-depth interview with A R Rahman who shares with us his thoughts about performing on stage, how he came to choose the band that toured with him in 14 cities in America and the humility he feels when armies of his fans shower love on him. Through his performance, AR brings the arena alive, evoking old memories and exciting his fans across generations.

In One Heart, we will discover A R Rahman up-close, the very private man behind his iconic figure. One heart is produced by YM MOVIES and co-produced by GRAPE VENTURES.

World Premiere of “One Heart” was screened at Toronto on 5th Feb2017.

It’s a great musical treat to Music lovers and all ARR fans. This movie is scheduled to be released in theatres by April.