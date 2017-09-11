Bhojpuri Association of Singapore (BAoS) celebrated its third Annual Day with full grandeur on 19th of Aug 2017 at Orchid Ball Room, Clarke Quay, Singapore.

The gala event was attended by members of Bhojpurian community ans the chief guest of the event was Mr Sushil Kumar Goel (Head of Chancery, High Commission of India). Special guests including Mr Sunil Thapliyal (President, Uttarakhand Association), Mr Dilip Borthakur (President, Assam Association), Mr Sohel Arnool (Secretary, Assam Association), Mr D. C. Jha (VP, BiJhar Association) also graced the event.

The power packed evening began with traditional Vandana, followed by welcome speech from the BAoS President Mr Shiv Kumar Rai. Soon after, the entertainment riot was in its full steam with talented Bhojpurians in Singapore, adults and kids alike, showcasing their immense talent through cultural performances including enthralling music, dance, singing, comedy skit, humorous videos on BAoS famiy, entertaining emcees and many more. Some of the performers were also extended invites by few of the key guests to perform in external events as well. Refreshments and Buffet Dinner were arranged for the attendees.

Awards and recognitions were another highlight of the evening. Members from Core management committee, Entrepreneur Committee, Women Committee and Sports Committee for the year 2016 were recognized with BAoS memento for their valuable contributions made. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the Annual Sports Day. Noteworthy achievers and Outstanding Contributors from the Bhojpuri Association were also honoured with BAoS memento as a gesture of thanking them for bringing laurels to the community and at the same time to promote excellence within the community. As a part of this, Mr Arun Prakash Dixit and Mr Manoj Gupta were honoured with “Social Excellence” Award for their remarkable contributions and services towards community initiatives and their mentorship. Master Aayan Vatsa and Master Ayushman Dixit were awarded in “Kids Excellence” category for their outstanding achievements in the fields of academics, sports or social initiatives. Ms Archana Rai and Mr Satish Chandra Mishra were honoured with “Art and Culture” award for demonstrating and promoting Bhojpurian art, culture, music and literature in various community events. Mr Sudhir Gupta and Ms Shalini Awasthi, who are very successful entrepreneurs in Singapore, were honoured with “Business excellence” in recognition of their valuable support to the BAoS organization on various platforms and supporting several organizational initiatives.

The evening concluded with BAoS Vice president, Mr Satish Mishra extending his vote of thanks to guests, participants and organizing committee. This was followed by organizing committee members, celebrating the success of the event with a rollicking on stage performance. This event was the first of this type and scale by the organization and truly marks the rising prominence of Bhojpurian community in Singapore.\