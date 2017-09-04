Biggest Bollywood Dandiya Night 2017 on 22nd September

Singapore: V Indus presents “The Biggest Dandiya Night” in Singapore on 22nd September 2017. The Biggest Dandiya night is one of the finest Daandiya event with real Bollywood stars since almost a decade in Singapore. DJ Milan will be playing your favourite tunes. Lots of free gifts to be won and there are varieties of Indian festive food. Air conditioned beautiful hall. Mesmerising dance performances. Non stop music and Dhol.

Tickets are available at http://www.apactix.com/events/detail/biggest-bollywood-daandiya-night-2017 or purchase from any post office near you island-wide or call/WhatsApp 90221210/90121086, email at vindus.sg@gmail.com for Group discounts and enquiries!!!