Canberra CC IAEC organised Pongal Festival on 5th February 2017. It was a tremendous success with 350 residents participating in Colouring, sweet pongal making, Rangoli, Instant Pongal, Uri Adi, Singing and Dance performances, Games lucky draw and a sumptious lunch. Residence from Sree Narayana Mission were also invited to enjoy the show and Ang Pow token was given to them.

Whole event was solely organised and performed by the members. Dr Lim Wee Kiak PBM GRC Grassroot Advisor grased the event. Sponsors and organisors were given plagues. Performers were given certificates. It was an excellent teamwork and there was very good feedback from the residences.

Programme started at 9.00am and ended at 2.00pm. There was never a dull moment. The team pledged to do even better next year.