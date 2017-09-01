Carnival Cinemas launches 2 properties in Singapore

Spearheaded by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, India’s leading and fastest growing multiplex chain, Carnival Cinemas launches its newly acquired cinemas Rex Mackenzie and Rex Golden Mile in the lion city of Singapore. The inaugural launch was held on September 01, 2017 at the renowned and upmarket Rex Golden Mile located at Beach Road, Singapore. The acquisition of Rex Cinemas adds 4 additional screens and 2 new locations to Carnival Cinemas existing network in Singapore.

Popular for screening South Indian content in Singapore, the premium property Rex Mackenzie has a total seating capacity of 762 seats including 22 recliner seats across 3 screens. Rex Mackenzie is located at Mackenzie Road, near Little India which is considered to be the hub of the Indian community in Singapore. Additionally, Rex Golden Mile one of Singapore’s largest cinemas is known to host premiers, and has a single screen with a total seating capacity of 1007 seats including 20 recliner seats.

Mr. PV Sunil, Managing Director, Carnival Cinemas, said, “We are as focussed on increasing Carnivals footprint outside of India as much as within India. Singapore happens to be an extremely important market for us considering it is one the many hubs for Indian residents. The acquisition of Rex Cinemas increases our total screen count to 6 screens across 3 locations within Singapore. Both the properties are frequented by Indians and generally screens Bollywood and South Indian films. This new acquisition work towards strengthening our existing network in Singapore and also supports Carnivals central vision of expansion and growth. We look forward to associating with Mr. Senthil Kumar of Rex Cinemas in expanding further in Singapore as well as Malaysia. ”

Carnival Cinemas is one of the largest multiplex chains in India spread across over 95 cities with 344 operational screens across 130 locations. Carnival Cinemas entertains over 40 million patrons annually and has a total seating capacity of over 1,10,000. Carnival Cinemas has recently forayed into the overseas market with the commencement of operations in Singapore.

In India, it’s footprints is present in prominent states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

In sync with the current growth plans, Carnival Cinemas has signed MoUs with Governments of Jharkhand and Odisha in order to set up 75 theatres-cum-recreation zones and 150 screens in the respective states. This will enable the Group’s vision of holding 1000 screens by 2018 globally, each one providing a state-of-the-art movie experience and premium service standard.