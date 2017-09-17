Dandiya Night on 22nd -24th Sep

Dandiya Night with Indian Idol Finalist & Dandiya Diva NIRALI FOZDAR & DJ Kevin On 22nd, 23rd & 24th Sep 2017 at Singapore Swimming Club.

22nd Sep (FRI) (Selling fast) : https://goo.gl/oqTVGx

23rd Sep (SAT) (nearly Soldout) : https://goo.gl/RjrGY2

24th Sep (SUN) : https://goo.gl/5PgueS

Early Bird Promo:

Family(2A + 2C) : $60 Family(2A + 1C) : $55

Adult (12 Yrs+) : $25 Child (4-11 Yrs): $10

Adult All Days : $60

( Every One Gets A Pair Of Dandiya Sticks)

Pls Note Food Is Not Included In The Ticket Needs To Be Purchased Separately

a event for all ages, Get Early Bird Tickets From www.etickets.sg Or Call 92203666.