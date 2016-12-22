“I Love to work with Rajnikanth” Aamir Khan

Cutting the linguistic borders, the films like Tare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots and PK has won the hearts of all sets of Audience, and it was highly praised in Hollywood too. The reason is, simply Aamir Khan. Now the entire nation is eagerly waiting to welcome his upcoming film DANGAL, which will be released in Tamilnadu as ‘YUDHAM’. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Siddharth Roy Kapur and distributed by UTV Motion Pictures, YUDHAM (DANGAL), directed by Nitesh Tiwari has Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar in the lead roles. The battle YUDHAM is well packed by a group of top notch technicians like Cinematographer Setu, Music Director Pritam and Editor Ballu Saluja.

Aamir Khan said: “YUDHAM aka DANGAL is a film produced with love and care. The heart of our film YUDHAM says that, ‘there is no difference between a male and female’. The girls of our country will excel in sports as men too…. Films like YUDHAM will encourage more women to venture into sports. I hope YUDHAM is as good as Tare Zameen Par and 3 idiots.

It was wonderful to work with this talented hard working girls in this film. In fact I learned a lot from these girls in this film. After 27 years I realize that these girls are far better and ahead of the time in terms of acting….My daughter Ira is a football player and I am glad she love sports…. I would appreciate her coming into the film industry as I love films…

When I listen to the script, I listen like an audience…. Only then we can able to fulfil their expectations. I Love to do a film in any local language and I Love to work with Rajnikanth in Tamil and Chiranjeevi in Telugu…” Signed off Amir in his customary style.