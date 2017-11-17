Singapore, 16 November 2017 – Deutsche Messe AG and SingEx Exhibitions Pte Ltd signed a contract of partnership to stage Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC – a HANNOVER MESSE event, which will take place from 16 to 18 October 2018 at the Singapore EXPO Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The first event of its kind in Asia Pacific, the new tradeshow will expand its focus beyond the local landscape with state-of-the-art solutions and an international line-up in the conference component. It is expected to welcome more than 150 exhibiting companies and 5,000 visitors as well as 25 speakers and 500 participants at the conference.

Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC focuses on topics ranging from advanced manufacturing, smart factory and intelligent supply chain management to R&D, technology transfer and workforce development. The event will address the needs of industry sectors such as electronics, marine and offshore, aerospace, automotive, biomedical sciences, precision engineering, chemicals, oil and gas and consumer goods manufacturing.

“HANNOVER MESSE is the global hotspot for Industry 4.0. We are pleased to launch in Singapore a HANNOVER MESSE event that is tailored to the needs of the fast-growing Asia Pacific market,” said Marc Siemering, Senior Vice President, Deutsche Messe AG. “Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC presents not only cutting-edge Industry 4.0 products, technologies and services, but also provides numerous opportunities for knowledge and technology transfer. Visitors from all over the region will find at one time and place all the tools and information they need to be competitive in today’s rapidly changing industrial landscape.”

“Advanced manufacturing is identified as a key driver of future economic growth for major economies, including Singapore,” said Aloysius Arlando, CEO, SingEx Holdings. “Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC supports the effort by showcasing how advanced manufacturing is transforming production and logistics through an experiential ConfEx format. In addition to the tradeshow and conference, participants benefit from a curated selection of workshops, open-session learning, networking events, and thematic zones that present innovative solutions, new knowledge and best practices in fields such as design, engineering, operations, production, and smart supply chains.”

In November this year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Deutsche Messe to hold Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC in Singapore for the next three years. In line with the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE)’s vision of developing Singapore to become a globally-competitive manufacturing hub, the event has garnered support from Singapore government agencies including the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, SPRING Singapore, STB and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

“We are pleased to partner with Deutsche Messe and SingEx to launch this new industrial event in Singapore. It will bring together leading manufacturers and technology providers to co-innovate and showcase the latest advanced manufacturing solutions,” said Lim Kok Kiang, Assistant Managing Director, EDB. “Deutsche Messe’s decision to introduce the HANNOVER MESSE brand in Singapore is testament to our reputation as a hub for highvalue manufacturing with deep engineering and innovation capabilities. We look forward to the event and the role that it will play in increasing the vibrancy of the industrial ecosystem in Singapore and the region.”

Besides support from five Singapore government agencies, this partnership has brought a sense of excitement and enthusiasm to the industry ecosystem and is welcomed by both associations and the private sector. “The mission of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation is always to strengthen Singapore as a manufacturing hub, and to champion local manufacturers in the pursuit of manufacturing excellence in an increasingly digital world. With this exciting new platform, I strongly believe the key stakeholders will benefit through increasing business opportunities, building capabilities as well as transforming businesses with new business models and technology.” said Mr Douglas Foo, President of Singapore Manufacturing Federation”.