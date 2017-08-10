Fireflies brings to Singapore , all the way from India, Miran’s play

“Once Upon A Time” to be staged at –

Venue – SOTA Drama Center

Date – 13th August 2017, Sunday.

Time – 6:30 pm

Duration – 60 mins

Language– English/ Hindi

Direction- Sujata Soni Bali

Cast– Tom Alter, Charu Shankar and Sunit Tandon.

Once Upon a Time is a repertoire of five short stories based on human emotions and relationships. These entertaining pieces from everyday life are magnificent in their simplicity. An amalgamation of human psyche and sentiments, there is a tale for every occasion set in reality whether depicting love, longing, anxiety or fear…

A unique collection that will make the audience laugh, cry, feel and think, all in a roller-coaster journey of one hour! Carefully curated from different genres and varied in their narration and style, the stories are related in their richness and intensity.

All five stories, will get the audience- old and young alike- hooked on to the play with their interesting story line. The five stories are as follows –

Sharifan – A poignant story set at the time of partition; where violence begets violence or could it be the turning point for peace?Original story by SaadatHassan Manto

The Classroom– A depiction in lighter vein thatdescribes what goes on in the mind of a teacher when she takes her first class. Original story by Sutapa Basu

Last Letter – A touching story about afather who writes hislast letter to his daughter on her birthday. Original story by Dipanker Mukherjee

Twenty Questions – An amusing story that shows an interesting conversation between two people who meet in an arranged marriage set up. By Twinkle Pandey

Ek Lamha – An ethereal depiction of a poetfinding his muse as he passes by the tenth floor of a building. A true narrative by Tom Alter.