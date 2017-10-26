First ever Bollywood live concert in Batam on on 9th Dec 2017.

Batam: In collaboration with one of Singapore finest percussionist Navin Kumar, the biggest Bollywood concert in Batam has been put together for a full solid 6 hours rocking night in Batam on 9thDecember 2017. With a super star line up of Pravin Saivi (a renowned singer from ‘Super Singer’ reality show and a familiar face in Vasantham central shows), Pupinder Mintu (an international veteran Bollywood singer), and backed by a star studded 7 piece band, you can be sure of a great night of dance and entertainment. Not to forget, the after party is hosted by Dj Milan who will be treating the guests with a night of Bollywood party dance hits. As if this isn’t enough, an Indian buffet dinner with live stations by a local favorite restaurant Martabak Har, and a 2 hours free flow alcohol will be served during the concert.

Booking please call +65 6288 8138