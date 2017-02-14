The Francophonie Festival organised by Alliance Française, French Embassy – Institut Français Singapore and the diplomatic representatives of Belgium, Canada and Switzerland, will be held throughout March at Alliance Française and various other venues across the island. The new edition of the Francophonie Festival is proud to continue the promotion of intercultural dialogue and celebrate the diversity of the French language and francophone communities around the world, through a series of exciting cultural events. Francophonie is not only about the language, but is first and foremost about the spirit.

This year the Festival is bringing promising productions and talent as well as established artists of francophone countries contributing to the unique and vibrant local cultural scene.

Les Pépites by Xavier de Lauzanne, will open the Festival with a message of hope, love and kindness. Singapore Francophiles crowd and curious minds will enjoy Diamond Island in the presence of Davy Chou, film director who won the screenwriter award at the Cannes Festival. Music will not be neglected: you will have the choice to listen to the hits of Axelle Red who sold more than 5 million albums in the world, or enjoy a free concert of O’, young French talent who will perform on Francophonie Day on March 18. The public can also meet Christine Ockrent, famous Belgian journalist who is an icon of French TV journalism, and also travel through 33 years of Les triplés an iconic comics by Nicole Lambert who will be here to meet and greet fans alike in a retrospective of her work at La Galerie.

Cinema, music, exhibition, conference, comics, there is something for everyone!

More Event detials can be find at : http://alliancefrancaise.org.sg/francophonie-festival/