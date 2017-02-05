“From Kerala to Singapore” book launch on 11th February

The book titled “From Kerala to Singapore: Voices from the Singapore Malayalee community” comprises overview of the community’s migration of Malayalees from Kerala to Singapore from 1900 to 2016 will be launched on February 11th 2017 at “The Art House” Singapore. The book is written by Dr Anitha Devi Pillai and Dr Puva Arumugam.

The book traces the lives of Malayalees in Singapore through their memories and experiences of moving from Kerala to Singapore and how their families subsequently built their lives here, slowly sinking their roots and becoming Singapore Malayalees. The book gathers together an account of migration as experienced by more than 100 personal narratives, photo portraits and personal family memorabilia.

In keeping with the theme of the book, excerpts from The Heroines of Raja Ravi Varma will be presented by Apsaras Arts, Singapore. Raja Ravi Varma was a legendary and celebrated painter from the Travancore Royal Court and he is acknowledged as a cultural Indian icon of the Indian Arts World

The launch is hosted by Singapore Indian Association, Singapore Malayalee Association and The Arts House.

The event is supported by The Arts House and National Heritage Board, Singapore.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the books will be donated to Singapore Indian Association’s Welfare Fund. “Helping people to avoid falling through the cracks”

Books can be purchased at the book launch at a special price of $40.00. Members of the public who are interested in attending the event are kindly requested to rsvp at http://bit.ly/2jLVsMm to attend the book launch. Orders for the book can also be placed using the same RSVP link after the event.

Event Details: Book launch and dance presentation

Book Title: From Kerala to Singapore: Voices from the Singapore Malayalee community

Authors: Dr Anitha Devi Pillai and Dr Puva Arumugam

Guest of honour : Prof. Tommy Koh (Ambassador at large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore)

Dance presentation: The Heroines of Raja Ravi Varma by Apsaras Arts

Date: Feb 11 2017

Time: 3.45pm to 6pm.

Venue: The Arts House, Singapore