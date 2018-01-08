Gita Jayanti (Singapore) presents Krishna Manjari 2018: Celebrating Gita through Art and Culture

Event Highlights

Leading performing artistes of Singapore & diverse community groups bring you a rare experience of Indian classical and folk dances, songs, devotional music etc on the theme of Bhagavad Gita. To be followed by a special Bhajan (devotional music) session.

Devotional music concert by Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma, leading classical musician and Haveli / Bhajan singer, from Mumbai (India). He is the nephew and foremost disciple of the legendary Pandit Jasraj and is torchbearer of the Mewati Gharana. He has over 300 best selling albums to his credit. His trendsetting albums such as “Gayatri Mantra” have sold over half a million copies world over. He has more than 300 best selling albums to his credit.

He is accompanied on the Pakhawaj and Tabla by the talented Amit Mishra grandson of the Tabla legend Padmabhushan Pandit Samta Prasad Mishra.

Date & Time: 13 Jan 2018, 6:00 pm

Venue: PGP Hall, 397 Serangoon Road Singapore 218123

Tickets: $10 and $50 tickets. Ticket includes dinner.

Tickets: http://www.sooryafest.org/tickets.htm / Hotline -9389 0407.

Gita Jayanti 2017-18 is led by Bijhar (Singapore) in association with various Indian community organizations and temples of Singapore under the auspices of the Hindu Endowments Board.

Krishna Manjari event is coordinated by Soorya (Singapore).