Friday,1st September: Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2017 has opened with a grand opening ceremony at “The Cathay” on Friday evening.

Prominent personalities from South Asian Film industries attended the Gala opening. Malayalam Film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kannada Film director Girish Kasaravali, Hindi veteran actor Sourabh Shukla were among them.

At the inaugural screening, the Premiere show of the Hindi movie ” Albert Pinto ko Gussa Kyun Ata hei?” was screened. The ten days long Film festival will have workshops, film screenings, panel discussions and Grand Gala evening with several celebrities attending.

For more details and event schedule, please visit www.sgsaiff.com