The tie up will play vital role in strengthening bilateral relations apart from Indo-Korean movie co-production along with technology transfer

Korean delegates will attend Indywood Film Carnival 2017 to explore association

In a major leap for Indian Film Industry, an Indo-Korean bilateral agreement to foster international movie projects has been signed. Indywood Film Carnival, promoted by UAE-based billionaire Sohan Roy, has inked Memorandum of Understanding with Korea-based Seoul Guro Kids International Film Festival (GUKIFF) to exchange knowledge, technology and cooperation in producing movies and events. The agreement was signed by Indywood Founder Director Mr. Sohan Roy and the City Mayor of Guro Mr. Lee Sung on Monday.

“We are proud to associate with India and Indywood Film Carnival. We believe that the association will be a game-changer in international movie arena. The bilateral collaboration would definitely help to elevate Indian Film Industry to new heights in the coming years,” said the Chief Director and Executive Chairperson of Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival Mr. Han Ki Kim.

GUKIFF selected Indywood Film Carnival as the Indian partner for future cooperation on movie selection, knowledge exchange, festival representation, programme exchange etc. As per the agreement, Korean delegates will attend Indywood Film Carnival 2017 to be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, from December 1 to 4. During the visit, they will explore the possibilities of movie co-production, investment opportunities, talents, content distribution and software support for transforming Indian Film Industry as part of 10 billion US dollar Project Indywood.

Indywood is eyeing tie ups with 100 countries and 200 festival associations across the globe as part of Project Indywood in the next five years. “Almost 25 per cent of the target has been achieved in the first year itself. With the support of technology giants like Korea will accelerate the growth of Indian Film Industry to next level by 2020,” said top officials of Indywood.