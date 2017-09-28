Jaleela’s Paintings at Art Exhibitions in Europe

Jaleela Niaz is a seasoned artist who has done the Malayalee community in Singapore proud again by exhibiting her paintings in two recent exhibitions held in Europe.

World Fine Art Association organised an international exhibition on the occasion of Indian independence week at The Hague Art Gallery, World Trade Center in Netherlands. The exhibition curated by Amandeep Singh Vaseer showcased the midnight toils of 72 artists across the world. The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Venu Rajamony, Ambassador of India to Netherlands. Jaleela Niaz displayed four paintings done on the theme-‘Four Elements- Fire, Water, Wind and Earth” in this exhibition. Her paintings were well received and appreciated.

Two of her latest paintings on Corals are now on display at Kuti Galeria in Budapest, Hungary as part of the ‘Danube- Ganges-II’, International Art Exhibition. The exhibition curated by Rozalia Gonczy, Istvan Varga and Ramesh Tedral showcases paintings of 30 Indian and 6 international artists. The exhibition will be on view till September 30.

Jaleela Niaz, an artist known for her 3-d mixed media paintings had displayed her works in 42 group shows and 3 solo exhibitions so far. This year, she also showcased her paintings in exhibitions held inSingapore, Dubai, Malaysia, Nepal, India and Vietnam.

Written by: Albina Tasneem