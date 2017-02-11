Singapore-headquartered & Kerala based marketing data software firm Corporate360 has announced plans to fill approximately 100 positions by end of 2017 based in the company’s new marketing data research center located in Pathanapuram.

Opened in November of 2016, the new state-of-the-art facility will bring a potential of up to 100 new positions to the area over the next year.

Corporate360 operates in the B2B space and specializes in marketing campaign data and predictive sales intelligence, which demands a higher-end big data skill set from employees.

The initial data analyst roles will support marketing campaign data lifecycles of Corporate360’s clients, and will mostly consist of front-line data research specialists, data quality analysts, inside sales representatives, and data scientists.

“Our customers aren’t looking to Corporate360 as a ‘date vendor’—they’re asking for ‘sales-intelligence’, which means providing them with the right data, in the right geographic markets and relevant sales triggers,” said Varun Chandran, CEO of Corporate360.

“Our new expansion into India fulfills that critical value and represents a strategic step in growing our company. We look forward to building a successful team here.” Demy Dcruz, VP of Sales at Coprorate360, said Kerala has a maturing technology talent market.

“With that foundation, Kerala is primed to enter into the next phase of support for Fortune 100 companies by supporting their marketing campaigns and by taking on more advanced Big Data-focused roles.”

The new center marks Corporate360’s sixth global location, and third in the Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) region, following office openings in Singapore and Philippines.

The company is currently accepting applicants and holding interviews in the area. In addition to the central Kerala location and premium facility, Corporate360 will offer a highly competitive, above-market compensation package and benefits to attract the top-end of local talent.

As Corporate360 employees, selected candidates will have access to a comprehensive professional and career development support program offered by the company.

The company said interested candidates are encouraged to join Coprorate360 Facebook page for more information and can also inquire about openings by emailing their CVs to hr@corporate360.us