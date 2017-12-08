The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS), an education destination for hundreds of students from India every year, has added another feather in its cap. The Institute has achieved 4th place in the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards. The award is a testament of the Institute’s continual effort in being productive and staying relevant since being established 61 years ago. As the only Private Education Institution to receive the award, the heritage brand has stood the test of time to achieve numerous development milestones, both locally and globally.

The E50 Awards recognises the fifty most enterprising privately-owned local companies who have contributed to economic development in Singapore and abroad.

“We are immensely honoured to receive this industry recognition. It affirms that our business and academic processes, and ‘edupreneurial’ focus are on the right track. Our journey has not been all smooth sailing; we have been tested but we have risen to the challenge and continue to champion quality and innovation to achieve success,” said Dr R Theyvendran, MDIS Secretary-General.

MDIS’ pillars of growth has steered the Institute towards sustained progress and success. These include i) Quality academic programmes with vocational emphasis; ii) Extensive global university and industry partnerships; iii) Transnational education with multi-city experiences; and iv) Robust overseas growth and expansion.

“We are proud to be the trusted education partner in Singapore and the region, with more than 12,000 students in our campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Uzbekistan. By bringing a focus to skills development, future programmes, and industry partnerships, we are lying the ground for our students to acquire future-ready skills for evolving industry demands.”

MDIS achieved the E50 Awards for the first time in 2015, placing 19th overall. Established in 1995, the E50 Awards is jointly organised by The Business Times and KPMG. It is supported by the International Enterprise Singapore; Singapore Business Federation; Singapore Exchange; and SPRING Singapore, and is sponsored by OCBC Bank.