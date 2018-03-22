Nritya Pravaha 2018 on 21st April 2018

The production’s objective is to create, present and promote Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam Classical Dance forms to local audience.

Kathak Pravaha, which started in 2015, met the objective of bringing Kathak dance form and its nuances to a larger audience in Singapore. In this series we aim to present the inaugural Nritya Pravaha to cultivate an appreciation for these 2 forms of classical dances amongst the Singaporean audience including both – Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam connoisseurs and people from diverse backgrounds.

Event details:

Presented by Kalapravaha – Home of Performing Arts,

Nritya Pravaha 2018 – Samyojakam

A ‘jugalbandi’, featuring these 2 dance forms will be presented by Kalapravaha’s Choreographers and Instructors Mridula Anand (Bharatanatyam) and Haritha Haridas (Mohiniyattam) together with their students.

Date: 21 April 2018

Time: 7.00pm onwards

Venue: Mountbatten CC

Tickets, pls call: 9225 4422, 9050 5250, 9085 8108,

email: info@kalapravaha.com