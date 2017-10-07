Once Upon a Deepavali – Vanishing Traditional Festive Foods

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is an occasion when close bonds are formed, and differences forgotten over delicious homemade food. It is a time to savour culture and history as traditional recipes are often handed down from one generation to another.

However, the tradition of revisiting many delicacies is slowly fading as many traditional family dishes are missing in homes these days. People prefer to order than cook or eat out in swanky restaurants. The tradition of passing down recipes is dying!

Celebrity Chef Devagi Sanmugam shares THREE of her favourite heartwarming, vanishing Deepavali recipes that have been tweaked with less sugar!!

Wajik (delicious glutinous rice delicacy made of palm sugar and coconut milk – quite significant in Singaporean Indian homes during Deepavali)

Venai Puttu (silky texture rice flour pudding studded with Bengal gram)

Suzhiyam (crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a heavenly filling of filling Bengal gram, coconut and sesame seeds)

Date: Wednesday, 11th Oct 2017

Time: 11 am – 1 pm

Venue: Indian Heritage Centre, Campbell Lane

How to register: http://IHCdeepavali.peatix.com.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

-Introduction to the ingredients & cuisine style

-Demonstration by our Chef Devagi

-Post workshop mingling and tasting

ABOUT YOUR INSTRUCTOR:

Chef Devagi Sanmugam, known widely as ‘Spice Queen’, is one of Singapore’s most dynamic and talented food personalities and her contagious enthusiasm transforms ordinary meals into dining adventures. An accomplished authority on Asian food scene, she is constantly involved in developing and testing original recipes and formulas for food companies, hotels and restaurants all over the world. This inspiring chef has 22 cookbooks – the latest I AM A RICE COOKER, came in third position as World’s Best in the Cooking Schools Category, Gourmand World Cookbook Award 2017!