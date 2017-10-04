Phars Film brings Dulquer Salmaan’s SOLO in Tamil and Malayalam to Global Audiences

Dubai, UAE : SOLO brings a story with rising South Indian superstar, Dulquer Salmaan playing four roles – Rudra, Shekhar, Siva, and Trilok as the film hits cinemas worldwide in Tamil and Malayalam on October 5.

A romantic thriller directed by Bejoy Nambair, SOLO has been filmed simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil exhibiting two stories of love and two stories of rage where all the four avatars represent Lord Shiva

Synopsis

SOLO is a romantic thriller that captures the 4 natural elements of Earth (Rudra), Water (Shekhar), Fire (Siva) and Wind (Trilok). The journey of these four avatars depicts Dulquer essaying a never-seen before character in the film, captured against exquisite backdrops and the extreme moods of Love, Rage and Revenge. A courageous film with captivating visuals and mesmerizing music.

SOLO releases in Malayalam and Tamil across the Middle East, US, UK, Europe, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

In Singapore SOLO releasing in GOLDEN VILLAGE -Yishun, City Square, Tampines, Jurong…

Watch Dulquer and Neha Sharma opens on their experience shooting SOLO