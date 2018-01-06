The annual ASEAN India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2018 commenced at Marina Bay Sands today 6th January 2018.

HE High Commissioner Jawed Ashraff welcomed the VIP’s and guests. This was followed with a cultural performance by TFA and SIFAS.

The GOH and the VIP spoke to enthusiastic applause on the subject of ASEAN India Economic Partnership.

Ambassador at large, Gopinath Pillai chaired a panel discussion on the same topic.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways, India, Nitin Gadkari spoke about the ambitious and exciting Bharat Mala – road network project and Sagar Mala – port & water network development project.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore, S Iswaran said that the Centre of gravity has shifted now to Asia. India, China and ASEAN being the 3 key players. Tun S. Samy Vellu, Malaysian Special Envoy on Infrastructure, spoke on India’s links – 500 BC onwards- with ASEAN both cultural & economical links.

There are various conferences, exhibitions, cultural programs and many events organized in the two-day PBD to celebrate ASEAN-Indian partnership themed Ancient Route, New Journey: Diaspora in the Dynamic ASEAN INDIA Partnership. Minister of External Affairs, Government of India Smt. Sushma Swaraj will address 2nd day opening session tomorrow.