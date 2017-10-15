India and ASEAN are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, which will culminate in the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit involving leaders of all ten ASEAN members in Delhi in January 2018. ASEAN leaders will be the chief guest at the Republic Day on January 26.

As part of the commemoration of 25 years of strategic partnership, and in the run up to the Summit on January 25, Government of India has decided to hold a India-ASEAN Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Singapore on 6-7 January 2018 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. The choice of Singapore as the venue reflects Singapore’s centrality in India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership and the emergence of a vibrant community of Indian origin in Singapore.

The theme of the PBD Convention is “Ancient Route, New Journey: Diaspora in the Dynamic India-ASEAN Partnership”. The two-day event will feature discussions on a broad range of issues with outcomes that deepens diaspora’s relations with India and their role in promoting closer ties between India and ASEAN; events to engage the diaspora youth; business, finance, technology events; and, a gala dinner with cultural show. There will be exhibitions, competitions, cinema, yoga and Ayurveda, too. I am attaching an outline for the programme.

The External Affairs Minister of India, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers; officials from key ministries in New Delhi; and chambers of commerce are expected to participate in the event. We also expect the leadership in Singapore and the region, as also persons of eminence from the Indian community to participate.