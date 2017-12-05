Renowned Journalists honoured with Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 at Hyderabad

The prestigious Indywood Media Excellence Awarads 2017 powered by Alubond concluded succesfully at Ramoji Film City Hyderabad on december 1. The award as organised to recognise and facilitate journalists for their relentless services and efforts made to keep us abreast with the latest happenings across the globe.

Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani was the chief guest for the event. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Holdings was a special guest and award presenter at the event. Mr. Sami Syed, CEO of Phoenix International Group of companies and Mr. Suresh C Pillai, CEO of Mark Technologies WLL graced the occasion and presented awards to the winners.

Recognizing the contributions, outstanding services and accomplishments spanning through a career in journalism, Indywood Media Excellence Award – Lifetime Achievement award was bestowed upon Mr. Khaja Quayum Anwar, Editor in Chief, T News; Mr. Anil Wanvari, Founder / CEO / Editor in chief, Indian television was bestowed with Lifetime Achievement for Entrepreneurship; Ms. Ratnottama Sengupta, Managing Partner, Winning Management Concepts LLP / Former Arts Editor, The Times of India was bestowed with lifetime Achievement award for Entertainment Media; Mr. M.A. Rahim, Sr. most journalist and Social worker was bestowed with Life Time Achievement for Media Services and Mr. Kamlesh Pandey, Chief Sub editor, Sanmarg was awarded with Life Time Achievement for Social Welfare of Journalist.

Indywood Media Excellence Awards was bestowed upon the talented minds in the industry in 4 different categories: Visual Media, Online Media, Print Media and PR & Branding. The winners included Ms. Surekha Abburi, Bureau Incharge, Sahara Samay (Journalist-Political Affairs); Mr. Krishna Kambalapally, Channel Head, TNN News (Journalism – Media Administration); Mr. Byju G Melila, Producer, Asianet (Journalist – Media Entertainment); Mr. Anil Nambiar, Special Correspondent, Janam TV (Journalist – News Administration); Bharat Samachar (Regional News Network); JANAM TV (Popular Infotainment Channel); Channel D (Regional Expat channel); Ms. Anjana Sankar, Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief, Khaleej Times (Journalist – Expat Social Affairs); Mr. Shajahan Karuvally, Staff Reporter, Chandrika Kochi (Regional Reporter – Social Affairs); Mr. Rayapati Samuel John Thomas, International photo journalist, Press Information Bureau (Photo Journalist); Mr. S.H. Faazil, Chief Of The News Bureau, Visalaandhra (Regional Correspondent); Mr. Devadathan Nair, Media and Communication Manager, Al Nisr Publishing LLC (Indian Expert -International Journalism); Dr. Priyanka Saxena, Executive Director, Asian News Network (Journalist – International Affairs); Mr. Mohammed Shareef, CEO, Indradhanusu.in (Regional journalism); Mr. Aritra Sinha, Feature Editor, The Political and Business Daily (Social Affairs); Mr. Shekhar Hooli, Special Correspondent, IBTimes India (Online film Promotions); MaaGulf.com (Online Expat Indian Media); Green kerala news.com (Promising Digital News Media); The News English magazine (Online Journalism); Whiz Media LLC (Media Promotions-Indian films); RK MEDIA (Promoters-Regional Media) and Pravasi Express (Professional Excellence)

A Panel Discussion on ‘The Role of Visual Media in Impactful Branding’ was also conducted during the ceremony. The panel discussed how visual media has become an effective tool in uplifting the brand image of an organisation. The session was moderated by Anil Wanvari – Founder, CEO, Editor in Chief, Indian Television. Mr. Rajesh Kumar G, Editor in chief, Pravasi Express and P Viswaroopan, MD, JANAM TV were the panel members.

Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 was organized as a part of Project Indywood, a US$10 Billion Project to be initiated by a consortium of 2000 Indian corporate and Multi-Millionaires.