R&R in Concert on Saturday 16 September

Fireflies Productions brings the dynamic duo and two of the most popular singers of South India, Ranjith Govind and Rahul Nambiar to Singapore for an electrifying, high energy music concert. They will be accompanied by Singapore’s own singing talent, Sangeeta Madhav and MusicMinds the band –– a one of a kind concert and first of many. Do not miss it!

Ranjith Govind, versatile in Carnatic, Hindustani and Western Classical music, he is recognized for his ability to sing & mesmerize the listeners with his expressive & intense voice. With a repertoire of 450 songs across the 4 South Indian Regional Languages under his belt. Some of his recent hits have been Jingunamani, Sollitaalae, Thamizhu, Naan Rombe Rombe.

Rahul Nambiar, a very popular singer in the South Indian industry, whose ability to dabble with various styles of music, languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English etc) and connect with varied audience has made him popular among TV show organizers. Rahul won the FILMFARE 2011 BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER AWARD and SIIMA AWARD for the Telugu song Guruvaram (Dokkudu). He is the voice of hit songs Adada Mazha Da, Vasantha Mullai, Amruthamayi, Swapnangal to name a few.

Both have recorded for almost all the top composers including A R Rahman and Illayaraja.

Come witness the magic of this dynamic duo. Have a great evening, with foot tapping music rendered in Tamizh/Malayalam and a fantastic concert experience.

Event : R&R in Concert

Schedule: Saturday 16 September, Gateway Theatre, 6:30pm

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.sg

Special promo rates :$40 for $35 and $60 for $52 until 31 Aug (excluding booking fees)