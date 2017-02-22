“Vijay really inspired me” Sabby Jey

Here is a new turn! An international model is interested in moving from continent to continent to act in Tamil movies. Sabby Jey was born in New Zealand and brought up in Australia. She has modelled in commercials, music videos as well as the Miss Universe New Zealand contest. We had quite a long chat with this international model excited and interested in acting in Tamil movies; Here is the gist of the question and answer chat session:

Can you tell something about your life so far?

I am actually a Tamil girl! My parents shifted from Sri Lanka to New Zealand. I was born in New Zealand but did most of my schooling in Australia and America. I have just completed my B. Com in Finance.

Throughout University I began to model and build my career. I have modelled for clothing, bridal and beauty brands in Australia and New Zealand. Since I have arrived in Chennai I have modelled ethnic wear and in one ad film. I have participated in a few beauty pageants most prominently the Miss Universe New Zealand beauty pageant semi finals. I also worked as a brand ambassador and promotional model for many leading international brands and sports teams in New Zealand.

Residing in Australia and New Zealand, how did you get the chance to visit India?

My social media has had a huge influence in getting international exposure. After seeing my online profile, a few directors from India encouraged me to enter the movie industry with their recommendation I decided to make the move after finishing my degree.

Why do you want to act in Tamil movies?

I have loved Tamil movies since I was a child. I was brought up with Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan films and have always preferred to watch them over Hollywood movies and find the action and comedy sequences are extremely unique and entertaining. Even though I have been brought up overseas, I feel I have a deep connection to my Tamil roots and culture and have a very special affection for all my fellow Tamil people. I really hope the Tamil audience will accept me even if I am a foreigner.

Have you worked in any Tamil Films?

I have just worked on my first feature film project titled “ Kaadhal Nagaram” directed by MA Bala which should be released next year.

Which actors’ films do you prefer?

I would say above all, Vijay has really inspired my interest in the Tamil film industry. His movies are not only comedy and action packed but also carry important social messages. I also really appreciate Vijay Sethupathi’s hard work and path to stardom and enjoy his unique acting style in his movies.

How do your parents respond to your interest in films?

At first my parents were unsure about my decision but after seeing the effort and hard work I was putting into my passion they have shown their support and encouragement through every step. Sometimes it can be difficult to convince your parents, but by being responsible about the decisions you make in pursuing your passions you can also please your parents. In fact, all children should responsibly work towards their dreams with their parent’s blessings and they will definitely succeed.

How can people keep up with your journey online?

People can follow my experience here on my Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook page under the name “ @Sabbyjeyxx.”

What sort of preparations did you undertake for Acting?

I have received personal acting training in India from various coaches specializing more in Tamil mannerisms and improving my pronunciation. I am a dance performer in New Zealand and have performed in the Bhangra Dance Troupe named “ Taur Punjaban.” Here in India, I have taken training in classic cinema dance and Kuthu which is my absolute favorite. However, I believe that through my career I will always keep training and improving to become the best performer I possibly can.