Singapore: India’s next-gen stars Salsa Aher and Sarah Dev will be in action this week in the U16 and U14 events respectively at the WTA Future Stars event in Singapore. Salsa is a trainee at the Kedar Shah’s Bounce Sports Academy in Pune while Sarah is from the Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal in Ludhiana.

The annual event features 48 players from 21 Asia-Pacific region countries, given the juniors a chance to have a feel of the WTA Year-End championship. The players are divided into 4 groups of 6 players each. Each player plays 5 matches and the top player in each group, makes it to the semis, which is scheduled for Friday (20 Oct). All the matches will be played at the Kallang Tennis Centre.

Radhika Tulpule-Kanitkar will be the Coach of the Indian Team. Entry is open for all and the Indian Team is looking forward to some support in the stadium. For more details about the event: http://www.wtafinals.com/players/wta-future-stars