SFC 6 on 23rd September

Singapore Fighting Championship (SFC) returns with a vengeance for its sixth installment, Rise of Legends, on 23 September at the newly refurbished Juggernaut Fight Club at 10 Seng Poh Road.The second edition for 2017 further solidifies SFC’s game-changing presence in Asia with three vacant title championship belts on the line, including Singapore’s first-time duo title belts up for grabs.

“SFC is back, bigger and better. I am proud of the hard work we have done so far as a promoter for the local sports scene and the opportunities created for our fighters in Singapore and around Asia to come together to showcase their talent, especially with such prestigious title belts on the line,” said Arvind Lalwani, President of SFC. “Everyone on SFC 6’s fight card deserves a platform to shine and I am glad that we can provide that for them. With such immense talent in the local fight scene, it is only fitting that they continue to challenge for distinguished and acclaimed title belts.”

The action-packed evening will see a total of 20 matches from multiple disciplines including professional boxing, professional MMA as well as amateur fights; this edition of SFC sees a return to old form and will feature the most fights in one night since it’s debut three years ago. The instalment promises a bigger show that will showcase some of best fighters from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, United States of America and Thailand, as they go head to head for what promises to be a must-see extravaganza for fight-sports fans from around the region.

SFC 6 also introduces fans to a new venue: the one and only newly opened Juggernaut Fight Club gym at 10 Seng Poh Road. The venue, which is the size of two futsal courts, promises to deliver brand new experiences for both current and new members. The 8,000 square ft. gym is easily accessible and is three times the size of the previous gym held in Hong Kong Street. The new gym has its very own competition size competition boxing ring, which makes it easier for Arvind Lalwani to host events, including events such as SFCs as well as inter-gym friendly competitions.

Singapore’s first professional boxing champion and first female professional boxer Nurshahidah ‘The Sniper’ Roslie, who has a record of six knock-outs and one loss, will take a shot at a championship title belt against Siriphon Chanbuala from Thailand. The 25-year old Chanbuala will be making a comeback in Singapore after a long hiatus and is no stranger to fighting for a prestigious title belt given her previous fights, which included WBC International Female Featherweight and WBA World Female Super Featherweight title, both of which she lost. Both boxers will be going head to head as the main highlight at SFC 6 for the vacant WBC Asia Female Featherweight Championship and OPBF Silver Featherweight Championship titles.

Also on the fight card alongside The Sniper is Rafi ‘The Ruffian’ Majid, Singapore’s first male professional boxing champion who will be going up against Indonesian’s veteran boxer, Maxi Nahak for the vacant WBC Asia Silver Super Middleweight Championship. The current UBO Super Middleweight champion has an undefeated streak, all by knock outs. All eyes will be on Rafi as he goes up against Maxi, a younger, yet also more experienced opponent. Maxi previously won the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver Middleweight title in 2016.

WBC Boxing comes with a rich history and has sanctioned approximately over 1,800 title fights on five continents, with the participation of the greatest boxers of all time including Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and many more. The OPBF which was formed in 1950, has sanctioned title fights in the Asian and Pacific region.

Making his professional debut is Muhammad Ashiq who carried the Republic’s flag with honour together with Terrence ‘The Terminator’ Teo at the World Association Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) Arnold Classic & Oceania Championships that took place in March 2017 in Australia. Ashiq will be going up against Indonesia’s Ramly Pasaribu who is no stranger to SFC.

Malaysia’s Lee Ai Jin, who made her professional boxing debut earlier this year at SFC 5, will make a return to the ring as she goes against Thailand’s Rungnapa Keawkrachang.

Also on the fight card is Jun Talape, head coach of Vanda Boxing Club, a Singapore-based Boxing and Muay Thai gym, as he goes up against Rusmin Ke Reha from Indonesia. Emerging victorious in his fight in SFC 5, Jun hopes to continue his winning streak.

After a five-year hiatus and his professional debut in February this year, 28-year old Hamzah Faraouk will be going against Jack Langodi Timor from Indonesia.

Event Details:

SFC 6 – Rise of Legends, will take place on Saturday, 23 September 2017 from 6pm-10pm at Juggernaut Fight Club. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.facebook.com/singaporefightingchampionships.