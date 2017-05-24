Pravasi Express Short Film Competition 2017

Here comes a big stage for you to showcase your creative best. Make a shortfilm of 5 – 10 min duration with a connection to humanity/human values human life or reality in general.

Film can be in documentary, animation, live action, comedy drama or any other format or genre. Language and type of camera used is not a criteria.

Prize categories :

Best Film – INR 25,000

Best Actor – INR 25,000

Winners will be felicitated at the Grand Pravasi Express Night in Singapore in the presence of eminent personalities from the field of art and culture.

Judging criteria: Creativity, craft and execution of the idea.

Entry fees: INR 1000

Last date for submitting your films online is 30th June’17

For queries, terms and conditions and online film submission form, Email : pravasiexpress@gmail.com or Whatsapp: +65-92387443