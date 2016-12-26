Singapore Malayalee Hindu Samajam organizing 5oth Makara Vilakku Celebrations on 30th December at PGP hall, 397 Serangoon road . Samajam also doing a special tribute to late Mr S R Nathan at the event.

The history starts with the formation of the Singapore Malayalee Hindu Samajam (in short known as Samajam).One of the oldest societies registered under Registry of Society, in Singapore. Samajam started in March 1926 by a group of enthusiastic Malayalees headed by Mr M K Chathukutty, with the sole aim of helping destitute Malayalees in Singapore.

In 1966/67, the Samajam started celebrating the significant Makara Vilakku prayers in Singapore as one of itsactivities. Makara Vilakku is an important worship of the Malayalees and is now a major event of the Indian community. This celebration is connected to one of the oldest temples in South India, Sabari Mala (Sabari Hills). Sabari Mala represents universal brother hood; any person regardless of cast, creed and religion could go an worship at Sabari Mala. In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary, the Samajam and Makara Vilakku Organising Committee would bestow on the late Mr S R Nathan a special tribute for his invaluable contributions towards the growth and consolidation of the Makara Vilakku Celebrations. In addition to honouring the late Mr S R Nathan, several pioneer stalwarts of the Samajam and Makara Vilakku Committee would also be presented with coveted awards on 30th December.

Other highlights of the day include launch of the commemorative booklet which would focus on the rich history and heritage of the Samajam and Makara Vilakku celebrations. This would be followed by a musical concert by cine fame Mr Srinivas, from South India.

Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) has kindly consented to grace the occasion as the Guest-of-Honour and present the awards