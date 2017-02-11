Singapore,10 February 2017 – Singtel Newsstand, Singtel’s data-free premium subscription news service, has expanded its offerings, adding 12 SPH lifestyle magazines to its current stable of local and international publications. Singtel postpaid mobile customers can now choose to subscribe to any of the following lifestyle titles: CLEO, Female, Harper’s Bazaar, Her World, Home & Décor, HWM, Men’s Health, Nuyou, Shape, The Singapore’s Women Weekly, Torque and Young Parents.

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO, Consumer Singapore, Singtel, said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with SPH beyond offering The Straits Times, to include an exciting range of SPH Magazines through Singtel Newsstand. Customers can get the latest news and enjoy their favourite lifestyle magazines using their mobile devices while on the go at no local data charges. We will continue to grow the selection of titles on Singtel Newsstand to offer customers a variety of the best local and international publications at discounted rates.”

With a 12-month subscription, the price of a digital issue starts from S$2.30 per month, 40% lower than the cover price. Customers can also choose between digital-only and digital-with-print subscriptions. They will have the flexibility of mixing the titles under the digital-and-print option. For example, customers will be able to sign up for a print CLEO subscription while having a digital subscription to any one of the other 11 titles. Prices start from S$4.90 per month. Furthermore, all customers will enjoy one month of free subscription.

Mr Loh Yew Seng, SPH Magazines’ CEO, said: “This new digital package will give our readers and advertisers the added advantage of accessing our titles any time, at their convenience. With no local data charges, subscribers can take full advantage of the magazines’ multimedia offerings and interactive features.”

Available to all Singtel postpaid mobile customers, Singtel Newsstand offers digital and print subscriptions to a variety of local and international publications at no local data charges. It also provides customers the convenience of charging their subscriptions to their monthly bills.

For more information, and to subscribe, visit singtel.com/singtelnewsstand, any Singtel Shop or call the Singtel Hotline at 1688/1609.