Soorya (Singapore) presents Transcendence: Transcending Gender

A very different, interesting and unique classical dance production, exploring gender based identity and its transcendence. Redefining the dichotomy of man and woman.

Three outstanding dancers perform.

Two male dancers impersonating as females; Mr Haleem Khan, a reputed Kuchipudi exponent (also a well-known cine actor) performing in Rupanurupam style of female impersonation ; Mr Irinjalakuda Krishnakumar, perhaps the only male exponent of Mohiniyattam, an exclusively female classical dance form; and Ms Maalika Girish Panicker (Singapore), a foremost exponent of Bharathanatyam.

This production explores the transience of gender through the myths of Lord Shiva, Ardhanarishvara, Mohini and Shakthi.

VENUE: Esplanade Theatre Studio

DATE: Sat 14th & Sun 15th of October

TIME: 7 pm

TICKETS: $30 & $50 , Limited student discounts available

Online purchase: http://www.sooryafest.org/tickets.htm

All details: www.sooryafest.org

Contact: 9389 0407 / 9369 2920