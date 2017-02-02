Paris: An innovative catwalk concept was created 5 years ago when a young model and entrepreneur decided to transform Seine River’s giant glass boat, Le Jean Bruel, into a 100-metre floating runway. On January 27, the world witnessed the 5th oustanding installation of Jessica Minh Anh’s infamous river catwalk as J Winter Fashion Show 2017 premiered 5 exquisite haute couture collections from various continents. Having added many international successes into her impressive portfolio, including the Eiffel Tower and Grand Canyon Skywalk’s phenomena, the multi-talented catwalk producer has maintained her magic on Paris’ water.

With an extraordinary vision, Jessica Minh Anh created an illusion of models walking on water by having guests seated facing the multifaceted glass windows and watch models walking in front of them while the boat was cruising. As a result, architectural wonders such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, Louvre, and the 37 bridges became the natural backdrop for the unique catwalk.

The breath-taking opening saw Jessica Minh Anh appeared in a Princess Diana inspired haute couture dress made of white lace with a classic high neck, big shoulders, and a 2-metre long trail. Following the flawless beauty is a stunning model lineup in black, gold and white intricate designs with an emphasis on mermaid silhouettes. The “Retromantic” collection is a masterpiece of Indonesian talent Fetty Rusli, who brought class and elegance to Jessica Minh Anh’s theatrical catwalk.

To compliment Jessica Minh Anh’s extraordinary vision, American luxury cosmetics and skincare brand Elizabeth Arden joined force with UK’s salon ESHK to create an exclusive modern chic beauty look. The catwalk models appeared radiant with flawless and youthful skin, strong contours and highlights, and sophisticated one-side braided low bun hairstyle. The creative team accentuated Jessica Minh Anh’s exotic beauty with Elizabeth Arden’s brand new eye-popping red lipstick and a custom-made architectural hair structure mimicking a futuristic flower. Jessica Minh Anh is known for her signature stand-out look, previously seen wearing artistically made Eiffel Tower, Burj Al Arab, Sydney Harbour Bridge, and One World Trade Center hair pieces.