TFA Kaleidoscope on Saturday, Oct 7th, 2017

On the journey to unraveling the mysteries of Indian classical music, Temple of Fine Arts, Singapore, presents Kaleidoscope Series 2. This is the 2nd program in the series that will decode the mysteries of the 2nd fundamental Raga, the Raga Yaman, an evening Raga and other associated Ragas. Join the journey on Saturday, Oct 7th, 2017 at the Temple of Fine Arts, Singapore; 5:30-8pm