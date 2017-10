Super hit Movie, Udaharanam Sujatha(ഉദാഹരണം സുജാത) starring Manju Warrier screening on this weekend at Carnival and Rex Carnival cinemas

Schedule:

Carnival shaw tower

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00pm & 8:30pm

Sunday 1:00pm & 3:30pm

Rex carnival mackenzie

Friday 6:30pm

Sat 6:00pm

Sun 6:00pm

An emotional excellence movie portraits relationship between a mom and daughter . A must watch movie for every child who loves their mom . For booking log on to

www.carnivalcinemas.sg

www.rexcinemas.com.sg