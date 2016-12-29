“VEERA will be a perfect launch for me” says Iswarya Menon

Right from the ‘Black and White’ times to current digitalized generation, Tamil Film Industry has a very close relationship with the gods own country, especially when it comes to Heroines. Here comes the Elegant and Beautiful Iswarya Menon, who makes her Tamil debut through the upcoming film ‘VEERA’. Though the pretty actress hails from Kerala, Iswarya Menon, who holds an Engineering degree, is born and brought up in Tamilnadu.

“I have been passionate about acting and movies right from my childhood. I have done movies in Kannada and Malayalam, but I always wanted to do Tamil movies. Veera will be a perfect launch for me. I play a powerful role in Veera. I am glad that, RS Infotainment, a reputed Production company in Kollywood is launching me through this film.I am in talks with couple of projects but I think this is too early to reveal.

I have many role models in Tamil Film Industry and I look up to everyone, who has made it big from the scratch!! It needs lot of patience, perseverance and sheer hard work! As an ardent fan of Superstar, I really feel proud to act in my Tamil debut that has his film’s title. I would love to work with Dhanush, because he amazes me with his extravagant performance on screen,” says Iswarya Menon in an enthusiastic tone.