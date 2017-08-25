Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF) 2017 showcasing best of South Asian Indie films in Singapore from 1st to 10th September. In its first of its kind effort, SGSAIFF seeks to support emerging filmmakers, open a fertile space for dialogue and collaborations within the industry, and most significantly share with the audience of Singapore the diverse and complex experiences of South Asia through the intimate storytelling medium of cinema.

The Festival featuring almost 40 films in feature film, shorts, documentaries from South Asian countries. SGSAIFF also offers workshops, panel discussions, master classes, and Gala Night

Watch these films at SGSAIFF in the following categories..

Competition Category:

1869(Hindi) Lathe Joshi(Marathi) Azaad(Hindi) Babus Dilema (Hindi) Bijuli Machine(Nepali) Chitrokaar(Bengali) Chronicles of Hari(Kannada) Farewell Goddess(Silent) Her First Time(Hindi) Is it too much to ask? (English/Tamil) Jalal’s Story(Bengali) One Goat’s Mercy Petition/ Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu (Tamil) Pu(Silent) Rama Rama Re (Kannada) Roktokorobi(Bengali) Sebastian and Rose(English) Simon go Back(English) Son of Kali(Bengali) Sonar Baran Pakhi(Bengali) The Narrow Path / Ottayaal Paatha (Malayalam) The Suspect(Hindi) Unlock(Tamil) Western Ghats/ Merku Thodarchi Mala (Tamil) Withered Leaf(Sinahalese)

Showcase Category:

A Yellow Bird(English) Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Ata Hai?(Hindi) Images/Reflections(English) Once Again/ Pinneyum (Malayalam) Osama(Pashto) Parched(Hindi) The Bait(Bengali) There is Always Tomorrow/ Pularum Iniyum Naalekal (Malayalam) With You Without You/ Oba Nathuwa Oba Ekka (Sinahalese) Television(Bengali)

Book your tickets now at: http://www.sgsaiff.com/screening.php