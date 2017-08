The world's largest luxury car "vending machine"

The world's largest luxury car "vending machine" – The Autobahn Motors building in Singapore features a multi-storey window facade with 15 levels & 4 columns of exotic and luxury cars on display. Utilizing a state-of-the-art automated system to manage inventory and retrieval, it points towards a future of parking efficiency and space-saving innovation.

由 SENATUS 发布于 2017年5月3日