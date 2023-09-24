സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍: പ്രശസ്ത നടൻ ശ്രീ ജഗദീഷിന് 2023 -ലെ സിംഹപുരി അവാര്‍ഡ്‌. സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ നേവല്‍ ബേസ് കേരളാ ലൈബ്രറിയുടെ (NBKL) ഈ വര്‍ഷത്തെ ഓണരാവില്‍ മിനിസ്റ്റർ ഇന്ദ്രാനി രാജ ആണ് അവാര്‍ഡ്‌ നല്‍കിയത്. കലാ സാംസ്കാരിക രംഗത്ത്‌ മികച്ച സംഭാവനകള്‍ നല്‍കിയിട്ടുള്ളവരെ ആദരിക്കാനായി ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളതാണ് സിംഹപുരി അവാര്‍ഡ്‌. ചടങ്ങില്‍ എന്‍ ബികെ എ ല്‍ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ജി സുധീർ, അധ്യക്ഷനായിരുന്നു . അഡ്വൈസർ ശ്രീ ബിമൽ ചടങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതനായിരുന്നു .

അവാര്‍ഡ് നേടിയ ജഗദീഷിനെ ആവേശപൂര്‍വമാണ് സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ മലയാളികള്‍ വരവേറ്റത്‌. “സിംഗപ്പൂര്‍ മലയാളികളുടെ കൂടെ ഓണം ആഘോഷിക്കുവാന്‍ സാധിച്ചതില്‍ അതിയായ സന്തോഷമുണ്ട്. സിംഗപൂരില്‍ പ്രതിഭകളെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ എന്‍ ബികെ എല്‍ നടത്തുന്ന പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ ശ്ലാഘനീയമാണ്. വളരെയധികം കലാകാരന്മാര്‍ എന്‍ ബികെ എല്‍ -ലൂടെ വളരുന്നതിൽ അതിയായ സന്തോഷമുണ്ട് “. അവാര്‍ഡ്‌ ഏറ്റു വാങ്ങിയ ശേഷം ചടങ്ങില്‍ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.

ചടങ്ങിൽ സോഷ്യൽ സർവീസിനുള്ള കെകെ അവാർഡ് സാമൂഹ്യ പ്രവർത്തകയും നർത്തകിയുമായ ഡോ . ഉമാരാജന്‌ നൽകി ആദരിച്ചു.

1954 ൽ ആണ് സിംഗപ്പൂരിൽ എന്‍ ബികെ എല്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചത് . 60ൽ പരം കലാകാരന്മാരാണ് ഓണരാവ് 2023 ൽ പങ്കെടുത്തത് .

Renowned Malayalam actor, Jagadish, was honored with the prestigious Simhapuri Award for 2023 by the Navel Base Kerala Library (NBKL). This distinguished award, recognizing significant contributions to the realm of arts and culture, was presented to him during the vibrant Onaravu 2023 – Onam celebration event organized by NBKL. The esteemed guest for this occasion was Ms. Indranee Raja, a distinguished minister from Singapore, who had the privilege of bestowing the award upon Jagadish.

Jagadish, a luminary in the world of Malayalam cinema, was recognized for his exceptional body of work, which has left an indelible mark on the realm of arts and culture. His versatile talents, be it in acting, comedy, or even screenwriting, have made him a beloved figure among film enthusiasts not just in Kerala but also across India

NBKL President G. Sudheer presided over the event, while NBKL advisor V. Bimel Ram took the stage to bestow the actor with honors

In addition to Jagadish’s recognition, the Onaravu 2023 event saw social worker Dr. Uma Rajan receive the KK Award 2023 for her outstanding achievements in the field of social service. Her outstanding contributions to social welfare were celebrated and honored during the event.

Onaravu 2023 was a spectacular extravaganza that showcased the talent and vibrancy of more than 60 artists. It served as a testament to the rich cultural diversity and artistic talent prevalent in the region, making it a memorable and captivating celebration for all in attendance.