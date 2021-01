Unknown Stories from the Indian Mythology | Episode 1: The origin of the Bhagavath Puraan – The first known self quarantine

Associate Editor, Pravasi Express Singapore | Sreyus Palliyani is an acclaimed author, journalist and martial artist. He is an expert at Okinawan Shorin Ryu Karate, Kobudo and Taekwondo. A black belt, practitioner and teacher for 20 years, he ranks martial arts as one of his two greatest passions. He penned his first conspiracy fiction thriller Gabriati: The rise of the Preceptor at the age of 24. His second book, "The Write Stuff" is a collaboration with many prominent writers from the U.A.E. He has also acted in numerous short films which includes A Woman's Heart (2019), Duty (2019), the documentary Awakening (2019) and the award winning feature film [email protected] (2019). He graduated from the Government Engineering College Thrissur and later obtained his Masters from the National University of Singapore. He has worked with the Governments of Middle East and Singapore as a Transport Expert. Sreyus currently resides in Singapore, pursuing research for his PhD in Global Transport Policy at NUS.