A Night of Divine Artistry: Soorya Singapore Presents Ananda Lahari – Waves of Bliss

Singapore, May 4 — This Vesak Day, art connoisseurs and culture enthusiasts are in for a spiritual and sensory treat as Soorya Singapore presents Ananda Lahari — Waves of Bliss, an evening celebrating the divine through the twin pillars of Indian classical music and dance.

Scheduled for 12th May at 6:30 PM at the renowned PGP Hall, this event promises to be a rare confluence of rhythm, melody, and storytelling, curated to stir both the soul and senses.

The Music Segment is headlined by none other than Mandolin U Rajesh, the globally acclaimed maestro known for his effortless fusion of Carnatic roots with global musical idioms. Performing alongside him are Singapore’s own percussion stalwarts — Mahesh Parameswaran on Mridangam and Nawaz Mirajkar on Tabla. Adding a further dimension of rhythmic brilliance is Swaminathan Selvaganesh from India, wielding the Kanjira — a legacy inherited from his legendary grandfather, Vikku Vinayakram.

Following this musical crescendo is a captivating Dance Segment, showcasing a powerful Kuchipudi–Kathakali dance drama based on the Ramayana — the tense and emotional confrontation between Ravana and Sita in the Ashoka Vana. The segment features T. Reddi Lakshmi (Kuchipudi, India) as the steadfast and graceful Sita, and Kalyana Krishnan Nair (Kathakali, India) as the formidable Ravana. The elaborate and intricate Kathakali Chutti (makeup) is masterfully crafted by Guru Kalanilayam Nitheesh, bringing the mythical characters to vibrant life.

Soorya Singapore, a respected platform known for bringing Indian classical art forms to local and international audiences, once again delivers a cultural jewel that transcends entertainment — this is a celebration of heritage, emotion, and the universal language of the arts.

Tickets and details are available at www.sooryafest.org or via WhatsApp at 9389 0407. With limited seating, early bookings are strongly recommended.

This Vesak Day, let Ananda Lahari transport you into a realm of blissful harmony — where tradition meets transcendence, and every beat and step tells a timeless tale.