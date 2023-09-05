Adventure is now in Vagamon; India’s longest glass bridge; Opening Wednesday

India’s longest glass bridge at Vagamon Kolhalamet will be inaugurated on Wednesday. The length of the glass bridge is 40 meters at a height of 3500 feet above sea level. Minister Mohammad Riaz will inaugurate the chandelier glass bridge built at the adventure park of the District Tourism Promotion Council with private participation under the leadership of DTPC.

15 people will be allowed to stay on the bridge for a maximum of 5 to 10 minutes at a time. Fee is Rs 500 irrespective of age. There will be regulation to control congestion. The park also has sky swing, sky cycling, sky roller, rocket ejector, free fall, giant swing, zip line etc.

Vagamon offers an adventure that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike. Chillupalam was constructed by DTPC and Bharatmata Ventures of Perumbavoor. The cost of the 120 feet long bridge is Rs 3 crore. The glass required for construction was brought from Germany.