Apsaras Dance Company Presents the Premiere of ‘AnuRadha – Gopi to Goddess’ at Esplanade, Singapore

Singapore, March 2025 – Apsaras Dance Company proudly announces the grand premiere of its latest dance-theatre production, AnuRadha – Gopi to Goddess, set to enchant audiences at the Esplanade, Singapore. Scheduled for two spectacular performances on Saturday, April 26, at 8 PM, and Sunday, April 27, at 4 PM, 2025, this artistic marvel promises a transformative journey into the devotion and divinity of Radha.

A Journey of Love, Devotion, and Transformation

AnuRadha – Gopi to Goddess brings to life the mystical journey of Radha, tracing her evolution from a devoted Gopi to a divine Goddess. This evocative dance-theatre production beautifully integrates classical Bharatanatyam and Kathak, with a seamless blend of poetry, music, and movement that elevates the spiritual essence of Radha’s unwavering love and bhakti.

An Unforgettable Experience with a Stellar Cast

The production boasts an impressive lineup of accomplished dancers:

✨ Seema Hari Kumar

✨ Mohanapriyan Thavarajah

✨ Deva Priya Appan

✨ Shivangi Dake Robert

With their exquisite expressions and intricate movements, the performers breathe life into Radha’s divine saga, portraying the depth of her devotion and her transcendental love for Krishna.

A Soul-Stirring Musical Score by Bombay Jayashri

The production features an ethereal music composition by the legendary Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, whose honeyed voice brings forth the romantic serenity of Bhakti. The musical narration incorporates Hindi, Brijbhasa, Avadhi, and Sanskrit poetry, enriching the storytelling with deep emotional resonance. The choreography, a creative collaboration with renowned Bharatanatyam maestro Rama Vaidyanathan, adds to the magnificence of this artistic endeavor.

High Praise from Dance Luminaries

Celebrated Bharatanatyam exponent and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam lauds AnuRadha as a mesmerizing fusion of storytelling and dance:

“Apsaras Dance Company’s AnuRadha choreographed in Bharatanatyam dance style incorporates a storyteller presenting in the Kathak style and performed by seasoned dancers. The music composed by the legendary vocalist Bombay Jayashri sets the romantic calm of Bhakti with her own honey-throated voice. The dancers painted a dignified delicacy of devotion (Madhura Bhakti) with an aesthetic sense.”

Secure Your Seats for a Divine Experience

Immerse yourself in this unparalleled dance spectacle that celebrates love, divinity, and artistic brilliance.

🎟 Exclusive tickets available at $50, $40 & $30

🔗 Book online now: Book Here

Don’t miss this extraordinary performance at the Esplanade, Singapore—a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the magic of Radha’s divine journey through dance!

Trailer:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/12ME6ZdDain