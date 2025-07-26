Bhakti, Art and Culture to Take Centre Stage at Krishna Manjari 2025 in Singapore

Singapore, July 26 — Gita Jayanti Singapore is set to present Krishna Manjari 2025, a vibrant celebration of the Bhagavad Gita through the lens of performing and visual arts. The event will be held on Saturday, 6th September 2025 at 6:45 PM, at the PGP Hall Auditorium.

The evening’s highlight is a Bhajan concert by Indian musical prodigy Vidushi Spoorthi Rao, a 20-year-old vocal sensation who rose to fame after winning Super Singer Junior at the age of nine. Known for her soulful renditions and global performances alongside legends like Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chitra, and SP Balasubrahmanian, Spoorthi brings her powerful devotional artistry to Singapore for the first time. She will be accompanied by Vishwas Hari on the mandolin.

The cultural evening will also feature a dance performance by the Bengali Association Singapore, themed around the life of Lord Krishna, and a visual arts exhibition showcasing works by local Singaporean artists.

Tickets are priced at $10 (standard) and $50 (VIP, inclusive of dinner). For ticketing and event details, visitors may refer to www.gitajayanti.org.sg or contact the organizers directly.

The 2025 edition of Gita Jayanti is led by the Bengali Association Singapore and coordinated by Soorya (Singapore), promising an immersive cultural experience that bridges tradition with artistic expression.