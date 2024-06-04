Election Results 2024: BJP dominates northeast; Smriti Irani leading in Amethi

BJP India Election Results 2024 Live Updates: While Prime Minister Modi is likely to win and be re-elected as the Prime Minister (as exit polls predict) with resounding popularity, other BJP leaders performances are also to watch out for. While Gadkari and Rajnath Singh are contesting from the same seat for the past three terms, a few of them have been given competitive seats. Here’s the complete list of winners.
ഇടുക്കിയിൽ ഡീനിന്റെ കുതിപ്പ്; 24,000 കടന്നു
ഇടുക്കി: ഇടുക്കിയിൽ വ്യക്തമായ ലീഡുയർത്തി കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി ഡീൻ കുര്യാക്കോസിന്റെ വമ്പൻ മുന്നേറ്റം. വോട്ടണ്ണലിന്റെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ സിറ്റിങ് എംപിയായ ഡീൻ തന്നെയാണ് മുന്നിട്ട് നിന്നത്. ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തിലും എതിർ സ്ഥാനാർഥി...
കണ്ണൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സ്വർണ്ണം ശരീരത്തിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ക്യാബിൻ ക്രൂ പിടിയിൽ
കണ്ണൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സ്വർണ്ണം ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച എയര് ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ക്യാബിൻ ക്രൂ പിടിയിൽ. കൊൽക്കത്ത സ്വദേശി സുരഭി കാത്തൂണാണ് കണ്ണൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പിടിയിലായത്. അറസ്റ്റിലായ ക്യാബിൻ...
ജനവിധി അറിയാൻ മിനിറ്റുകൾ മാത്രം
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അടുത്ത അഞ്ചു വർഷം രാജ്യം ആരു ഭരിക്കുമെന്ന് ഇന്നറിയാം. പതിനെട്ടാം ലോക്സഭയിലേക്ക് ഏഴു ഘട്ടമായി നടന്ന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ഫലം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കും. ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശ്, ഒഡീഷ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ഫലവും...
Ukraine’s army chief says Russia is augmenting its troops presence in the Kharkiv region
Kyiv | Russia conducted an array of aerial attacks on Ukraine with cruise missiles, drones and ballistic missiles, Ukraine's air force said...
Incoming calls for service, transaction will display 160 as prefix
New Delhi: The Department of Telecom has allocated a separate 10-digit numbering series starting with 160 for service and transactional calls made...
Gravitational forces hit Singapore Airlines flight; aircraft dropped 178 ft in 4.6 seconds: investigators
Singapore | A rapid change in gravitational forces over 4.6 seconds resulted in an altitude drop of 178 ft to the Singapore...