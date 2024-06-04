Election Results 2024: BJP dominates northeast; Smriti Irani leading in Amethi

By
Anagha
-
0

BJP India Election Results 2024 Live Updates: While Prime Minister Modi is likely to win and be re-elected as the Prime Minister (as exit polls predict) with resounding popularity, other BJP leaders performances are also to watch out for. While Gadkari and Rajnath Singh are contesting from the same seat for the past three terms, a few of them have been given competitive seats. Here’s the complete list of winners.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR