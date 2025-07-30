Blindfolded’: Reimagining the Mahabharata through the Eyes of Gandhari

Singapore: In a time marred by division and discord, Shantha Ratii Initiatives (SRI) brings to stage “Blindfolded”, a compelling reimagining of the Mahabharata through the inner world of Queen Gandhari — wife, mother, and silent witness to the great war.

Scheduled to be staged on August 30, 2025, at the historic Victoria Theatre in Singapore, this production is the highlight of IDD Part II – 2025, SRI’s flagship artistic showcase.

In a world increasingly defined by polarisation and turmoil, Blindfolded draws on the ancient Indian epic to explore themes of dharma (duty), conscience, and the consequences of silence. The production is helmed by acclaimed Indian classical dancer and cultural innovator Shantha Ratii, whose decades-long career has pushed boundaries while remaining rooted in tradition.

The narrative unfolds on the eve of the great war at Kurukshetra, as Gandhari — wife to the blind King Dhritarashtra and mother to the 100 Kauravas — confronts her own conscience. Through an internal dialogue filled with conflicting emotions and personas, Gandhari is forced to examine her complicity, her grief, and the moral blindness that shaped a generation’s downfall.

The performance culminates in a powerful scene with Gandhari and Kunti, both bereaved mothers, crossing a battlefield drenched in loss. As Krishna’s voice cuts through the silence, the message is clear: the cost of ego, envy, and unthinking loyalty is ruin — a lesson as urgent today as it was millennia ago.

Preserving Tradition, Pushing Boundaries

This production is presented by Shantha Ratii Initiatives, a non-profit dedicated to sustaining the cultural immediacy of Indian classical dance in a multi-racial society like Singapore. With a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, SRI blends heritage with experimentation, creating work that resonates with modern audiences without compromising artistic integrity.

Shantha Ratii: A Singular Voice in Classical Dance

A formidable presence in the international dance scene, Shantha Ratii is one of Singapore’s most distinguished cultural figures. With mastery in Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Kathakali, she has consistently broken new ground — from introducing visual calligraphy into performance to blending Indian classical traditions with contemporary and global forms.

Ratii has represented Singapore globally and continues to mentor emerging artists, promote interdisciplinary dialogue, and create spaces where tradition meets relevance.

Blindfolded stands not just as a performance but as a reflection of our collective conscience — urging audiences to look within and beyond, much like the epic it reimagines.

For details and performance updates, visit: www.shantharatii.com