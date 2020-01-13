Easy recipe for bread chicken roll.
- Chicken : 250 grams minced
- Ginger : 1 table spoon paste
- Garlic : 1 table spoon paste
- Onion : 1 /2 cup finely chopped
- Salt : as needed
- Green chillies : 2 numbers
- Kashmiri chilli powder : 1 teaspoon
- Coriander Powder : ½ table spoon
- Turmeric powder : ¼ teaspoon
- Garam masala powder : ½ teaspoon
- Egg : 1 slightly beaten
- Black pepper powder : ½ teaspoon
- Coriander leafs : 1 teaspoon finely chopped
- Bread slice : 2 packs (white/ brown)
- Oil : as needed
- Bread crumps : 2 cups
- Water : 1 cups
Cook the minced chicken in a pan with little water and salt. In another pan add the chopped onions and sauté till transparent.
Add Ginger, garlic, green chillies, salt sauté well until When the raw smell goes away .then
add powders one by one mix well. Add cooked chicken to the pan mix well and keep at aside.
Take the bread, cut the four sides. Just dip the bread to the water and squeeze it gently ,take a small portion of chicken it to the centre and make a ball out of it and keep it aside
Now beat 2 eggs in a bowl. In another bowl keep the bread crumbs. Now dip each roll in egg and then in bread crumbs and keep aside.
Do this with all the rolls. Heat oil in a kadai and fry these rolls till crispy. Enjoy the chicken rolls.
Here see the full recipe and via video.