Easy recipe for bread chicken roll.

Chicken : 250 grams minced

Ginger : 1 table spoon paste

Garlic : 1 table spoon paste

Onion : 1 /2 cup finely chopped

Salt : as needed

Green chillies : 2 numbers

Kashmiri chilli powder : 1 teaspoon

Coriander Powder : ½ table spoon

Turmeric powder : ¼ teaspoon

Garam masala powder : ½ teaspoon

Egg : 1 slightly beaten

Black pepper powder : ½ teaspoon

Coriander leafs : 1 teaspoon finely chopped

Bread slice : 2 packs (white/ brown)

Oil : as needed

Bread crumps : 2 cups

Water : 1 cups

Cook the minced chicken in a pan with little water and salt. In another pan add the chopped onions and sauté till transparent.

Add Ginger, garlic, green chillies, salt sauté well until When the raw smell goes away .then

add powders one by one mix well. Add cooked chicken to the pan mix well and keep at aside.

Take the bread, cut the four sides. Just dip the bread to the water and squeeze it gently ,take a small portion of chicken it to the centre and make a ball out of it and keep it aside

Now beat 2 eggs in a bowl. In another bowl keep the bread crumbs. Now dip each roll in egg and then in bread crumbs and keep aside.

Do this with all the rolls. Heat oil in a kadai and fry these rolls till crispy. Enjoy the chicken rolls.

Here see the full recipe and via video.