C P Radhakrishnan likely to take oath as vice president on Sep 12

New Delhi: Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is likely to be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

The president is expected to administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan at a formal ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 12, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

