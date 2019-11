Canberra CC Indian Activity Executive Committee organizing Deepavali Glow 2019 on 10th November 2019 at Canberra CC Multi-Purpose Hall. Grassroots adviser Dr. Lim Wee Kiak, PBM, MP for Nee Soon GRC will be the guest of honour for the event.

There will be cultural programs by celebrity artists and sumptuous dinner at Canberra CC. For tickets and more information Please contact : 97581153